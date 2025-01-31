Catholic World News

Be consolers of the broken, Pope tells bishops, seminarians of flood-stricken Valencia region

January 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received bishops, seminarians, and seminary educators from the Archdiocese of Valencia, Spain, and its five suffragan dioceses in a January 29 audiences.

The region suffered significant flooding in October and November, and Pope referred to the flooding throughout his brief address.

“Our hope has a name, Jesus, that God who did not feel disgust at our mud and who, instead of saving us from the mud, became mud for us,” the Pope said. “And being a priest is being another Christ, it is making oneself mud in the weeping of the people, and when you see broken people, because in Valencia there are broken people, people whose lives have been broken into pieces, offer them pieces of yourselves, as Christ does in the Eucharist.”

The Pope concluded by recalling the late Rita Barberá, Valencia’s mayor from 1991 to 2015:

I was in Valencia once, at the time of ‘Rita,’ What a great woman! I liked her a bit, but she was good.

