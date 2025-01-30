Catholic World News

Pope praises legacy of Dom Prosper Guéranger

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Benedictine community of Solesmes, which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the death of its founder, Dom Prosper Guéranger, Pope Francis praised the French Benedictine leader as “undoubtedly one of the first architects of the Liturgy Movement,” and for his role in “the return of the dioceses of France to the unity of the Roman liturgy.”

The Pontiff praised the abbot for “his role as restorer of Benedictine monastic life in France, his liturgical knowledge placed at the service of the People of God, his ardent piety towards the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, his work in support of the definition of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception and that of papal infallibility, his writings in defense of the freedom of the Church.”

