More religious communities leaving Nicaragua

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two more Catholic religious communities have announced their departure from Nicaragua amid a government campaign against the Church.

The Poor Clare nuns were ousted from their convents in Managua and Chinandega, as the Ortega regime seized their properties.

The Discalced Carmelites announced that their male branch, present in Nicaragua for 50 years, is leaving the country because of a shortage of new vocations.

