False blasphemy charges promote blackmail in Pakistan

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Christian lawyers in Pakistan charge that criminals have been reaping profits from the country’s draconian anti-blasphemy law, by “framing innocent people with false accusations,” then using the threat of criminal charges to blackmail the victims.

These criminal operations have already ensnared 450 victims, the lawyers say. The blackmail threats are ominous, because a charge of blasphemy can lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty, and even those who are acquitted may face the danger of mob violence.

