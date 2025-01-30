Catholic World News

Pope decries new bloodshed in Congo

January 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In what has become a weekly appeal for peace at the conclusion of his weekly public audience, Pope Francis spoke on January 29 about the deteriorating situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“As I pray for the swift restoration of peace and security, I call on local authorities and the international community to make every effort to resolve the conflict through peaceful means.” The Pope called attention to the new bloodshed in the city of Goma and rioting in the nation’s capital, Kinshasa.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!