Vatican prefect contradicts earlier decision on holy days of obligation

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Divine Worship has announced that when a holy day of obligation is transferred to a different date, the obligation to attend Mass does not apply to the new date. That announcement contradicts a statement released just a few months ago by the Dicastery for Legislative Texts.

Cardinal Arthur Roche said: “In the event of the occasional transfer of a holy day of obligation, the obligation to attend Mass is not transferred.”

In September, responding to a query from Bishop Thomas Paprocki, the Dicastery for Legislative Texts— the Vatican’s top body for the interpretation of canon law— gave a contrasting answer, saying that holy days of obligation “are always days of obligation, even when the transfer of the feast occurs.”

