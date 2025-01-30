Catholic World News

Vatican prefect contradicts earlier decision on holy days of obligation

January 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Divine Worship has announced that when a holy day of obligation is transferred to a different date, the obligation to attend Mass does not apply to the new date. That announcement contradicts a statement released just a few months ago by the Dicastery for Legislative Texts.

Cardinal Arthur Roche said: “In the event of the occasional transfer of a holy day of obligation, the obligation to attend Mass is not transferred.”

In September, responding to a query from Bishop Thomas Paprocki, the Dicastery for Legislative Texts— the Vatican’s top body for the interpretation of canon law— gave a contrasting answer, saying that holy days of obligation “are always days of obligation, even when the transfer of the feast occurs.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu30 January
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Thursday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time. The Roman Martyrology has several commemorations, including: —St. Martina (d. 228) who was a Roman virgin born of an illustrious family. Both of her parents died while she was very young. She distributed among the poor the immense…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: