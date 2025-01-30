Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan lashes back at Vance remarks on immigration

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan has reacted angrily to the suggestion by Vice President Vance that the US bishops are criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration policies because they are “worried about their bottom line.”

Cardinal Dolan rejected the suggestion that the US Catholic Conference makes a profit on its refugee-resettlement services, saying that “we’re losing [money] hand over fist” on the programs. The programs, run on government contracts, are carefully audited, he added.

In a Sirius radio interview, the cardinal said that Vance’s barb was “just scurrilous.” He said that he hoped this was a lapse from “a guy who has struck me as a gentleman and a thoughtful man.”

