Papal message to Cuban conference links Christ’s teaching, universal call to fraternal love

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a Spanish-language message to the 6th International Conference for the Balance of the World, which is being held in Havana.

In his message, the Pope wrote about hope, quoting extensively from Spes Non Confundit, his bull of indiction for the 2025 jubilee year.

After citing Christ’s teaching on the final judgment (Mt. 25:31-46), the Pope added:

As believers in Jesus Christ, this challenge invites us to recognize in every man and woman the image of God, called to be brothers and to form part of the human family and the family of the children of God.



Even outside the realm of faith, this affirmation maintains its full force, because we are all called to live in fraternal gratuitousness and everything we do for others affects us as individuals and as a society. Let us learn this lesson from love, building hope in that balance that seeks to ensure that everyone has what they need, teaching us to share with the poor, and to open ourselves with generous welcome to others, so that we know how to contribute what we are and have to the common good.

