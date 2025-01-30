Catholic World News

Watchdog group accuses Philippine bishops of abuse cover-up

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop-accountability.org, a watchdog group that has documented the clergy abuse scandal since 2003, has published a database of Philippine priests and bishops accused of abuse.

“Zero tolerance does not exist in the Philippine Church,” charged co-director Anne Barrett Doyle. She discussed several cases “showing how bishops covered up cases and accepted into ministry even individuals convicted of sex abuse,” according to a UCA News report.

