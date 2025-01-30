Catholic World News

‘We need peacemakers’: Manipur archbishop pleads for end to conflict

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Linus Neli of Imphal, the capital of the Indian state of Manipur (map) pleaded for an end to the two-year conflict between the predominantly Christian Kuki people and predominantly Hindu Meitei people.

Catholics belong to both groups, and 70,000 Indian troops have created a buffer zone that has presented challenges for the archbishop’s ministry.

“On the occasion of the Jubilee, we celebrated the solemn opening Eucharist in the cathedral, which is in Meitei territory,” Archbishop Neli said. “The Archbishop Emeritus opened another holy door in another church for the Kuki ... We therefore allow everyone to pray and benefit from the plenary indulgence.”

“There is less violence in Manipur today than a year ago, thanks to the massive presence of the Indian armed forces,” he added. “But the situation remains tense and very polarized. An official ceasefire and concrete mediation measures for pacification are needed. We need peacemakers.”

