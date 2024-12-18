Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on annunciation to St. Joseph

January 29, 2025

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences on “Jesus Christ our Hope,” with a focus on Christ’s infancy, Pope Francis reflected on the annunciation to St. Joseph (Matthew 1:21) during his January 29 general audience.

“Today we reflect on the experience of Saint Joseph, born of the royal house of David and called to be the legal father of Jesus, the promised Messiah,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “The Scriptures describe Joseph as a ‘just’ man, obedient to the Law and docile to the will of the Lord.”

The summary continued:

His role in the fulfilment of God’s saving plan was made known to him in a dream; with great faith and trust, he responded by taking Mary as his wife and making a home for the incarnate Son of God. Joseph is the model of quiet faith born of openness and obedience to God’s word. Like him, may we respond generously to God’s plan for our lives and through the practice of hope and love, welcome Jesus into our hearts and homes.

Previous audiences in series, and other recent general audiences:

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!