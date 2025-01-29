Catholic World News

Mexican bishops pledge assistance to migrants, deportees

January 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Conferencia del Episcopado Mexicano

CWN Editor's Note: The Mexican bishops’ conference has expressed prayerful solidarity with migrants and deportees and pledged to strive to assist them.

“In the midst of a harsh winter, many people and families on the move are experiencing moments of anguish, pain, fear and uncertainty in the face of the actions of the federal government of the United States related to migration,” stated the secretary-general of the episcopal conference, along with the bishop responsible for the pastoral care of migrants.

The prelates expressed “our solidarity, our prayers and our determination to continue serving you.” They also pledged renewed efforts, in shelters and elsewhere, to offer migrants and deportees “shelter and food; support in the care of their physical, emotional and spiritual health; help in contacting their families and obtaining the documentation they need; legal advice and accompaniment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!