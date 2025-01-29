Catholic World News

New Eritrean Orthodox Patriarch enthroned

January 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Abune Basilos has been enthroned as Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church (CNEWA profile).

Representatives from other Oriental Orthodox churches attended the ceremony, as did Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea’s president since 1993, whose totalitarian rule has been compared to North Korea’s.

The Oriental Orthodox churches ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451). Eritrea, an East African nation of 6.3 million (map), is 54% Muslim and 44% Christian (38% Orthodox).

