Catholic World News

New Eritrean Orthodox Patriarch enthroned

January 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Al-Ahram

CWN Editor's Note: Abune Basilos has been enthroned as Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church (CNEWA profile).

Representatives from other Oriental Orthodox churches attended the ceremony, as did Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea’s president since 1993, whose totalitarian rule has been compared to North Korea’s.

The Oriental Orthodox churches ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451). Eritrea, an East African nation of 6.3 million (map), is 54% Muslim and 44% Christian (38% Orthodox).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed29 January
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Wednesday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time. The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Gildas the Wise (516-570), Scottish bishop and author and sometimes listed as Badonicus. He was born in the Clyde River area of Scotland. After becoming a disciple of St. Finnian, Gildas was a…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: