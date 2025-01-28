Catholic World News

Newly-proclaimed martyrs fought polygamy in Georgia

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Five Franciscan friars who were recognized as martyrs in a Vatican decree this week were killed “out of hatred for the faith” because they denounced polygamy in 1597 in coastal regions of what is now the state of Georgia.

Friars Pedro da Corpa, Blas Rodríguez de Cuacos, Miguel de Añón, Antonio de Badajoz, and Francisco de Veráscola—all natives of Spain—earned the enmity of a native warrior who became a Christian but then took a second wife. He left the Franciscan mission, but returned with a party of armed men who killed the friars.

