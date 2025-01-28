Catholic World News

President Biden welcomed into Masons

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina has announced that it conferred membership on President Joe Biden on January 19, the day before the conclusion of his presidency.

Describing President Biden as the “newest member to the Prince Hall Family,” the Lodge stated that “at a private event, Master Mason membership with full honors were [sic] conferred upon President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of his outstanding service to the United States of America.”

In its Declaration on Masonic Associations (1983), the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith stated that “the faithful who belong to Masonic associations are in a state of grave sin and may not receive Holy Communion.” In 2023, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith reaffirmed that “active membership in Freemasonry by a member of the faithful is forbidden because of the irreconcilability between Catholic doctrine and Freemasonry.”

