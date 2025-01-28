Catholic World News

Pope decries anti-Semitism, remembers Christian martyrs as he recalls Holocaust

January 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, held on anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Pope Francis called for the eradication of anti-Semitism.

“80 years have passed since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp,” he said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on January 26. “The horror of the extermination of millions of Jews and people of other faiths during those years can neither be forgotten nor denied.”

“We also remember many Christians, among them many martyrs,” he continued, adding:

I renew my appeal for everyone to work together to eradicate the scourge of anti-Semitism, along with all forms of discrimination and religious persecution. Let us build a more fraternal, more just world, together. Let us educate young people to have a heart open to all, following the logic of fraternity, forgiveness and peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue28 January
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Thomas Aquinas, Priest and Doctor

Image for Memorial of St. Thomas Aquinas, Priest and Doctor

The universal Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274). He is considered the Dominican Order's greatest glory. He taught philosophy and theology with such genius that he is considered one of the leading Christian thinkers. His innocence, on a par with his genius, earned for him the…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: