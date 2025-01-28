Catholic World News

Pope decries anti-Semitism, remembers Christian martyrs as he recalls Holocaust

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, held on anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Pope Francis called for the eradication of anti-Semitism.

“80 years have passed since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp,” he said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on January 26. “The horror of the extermination of millions of Jews and people of other faiths during those years can neither be forgotten nor denied.”

“We also remember many Christians, among them many martyrs,” he continued, adding:

I renew my appeal for everyone to work together to eradicate the scourge of anti-Semitism, along with all forms of discrimination and religious persecution. Let us build a more fraternal, more just world, together. Let us educate young people to have a heart open to all, following the logic of fraternity, forgiveness and peace.

