US bishops’ pro-life chairman welcomes Trump administration’s restoration of protections for preborn children

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Pro-Life Activities, welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order barring taxpayer funding of abortions, as well as the president’s memorandum restoring the Mexico City policy, which bars the taxpayer funding and promotion of abortions outside the United States (White House).

Bishop Thomas also welcomed the State Department’s decision to rejoin the Geneva Consensus Declaration, which states that “there is no international right to abortion, nor any international obligation on the part of States to finance or facilitate abortion.”

Reacting to the presidential pardon of 23 pro-life activists, Bishop Thomas added:

Pro-life Americans have a right to pray in public, to counsel women who are considering abortion, and to peacefully protest. We welcome support for men and women who are exercising these rights to witness to a culture of life, and, at the same time, we absolutely reject resorting to force or violence.

