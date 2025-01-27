Catholic World News

Judge Church communications by evangelical standards, Pope says

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a January 27 meeting with representatives of diocesan communications officials, Pope Francis stressed that the work of the Church should not be judged by the standards of the world.

“Is our communication inspired by prayer?” the Pope asked. “Or do we limit ourselves to communicating about the Church by merely following the rules laid down by corporate markting?”

In his remarks the Pope recommended that Catholic communicators think about the original meaning of the term “network,” looking back to St. Peter’s nets, which were miraculously filled with fish. He said:

The greatest miracle Jesus wrought for Simon and the other disappointed and weary fishermen was not so much a net full of fish, but having kept them from falling prey to disappointment and discouragement in the face of defeat.

The Pope was speaking to Church officials who were in Rome for celebrations of the World Day of Communications.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

