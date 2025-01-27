Catholic World News

Pope ‘eager’ to help Haiti amid Trump deportation plans, interim leader says

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Leslie Voltaire, who is serving a five-month term as the nation’s interim leader, in a January 25 audience.

“In an atmosphere full of spirituality and respect, I expressed, on behalf of the Haitian people, our deep gratitude for his support, especially for Haitian migrants who are suffering,” Voltaire tweeted. “We also pray for our police and soldiers, who defend our population, in the fight against gangs.”

Voltaire also met with the Pope’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

Voltaire and the prelates discussed “the socio-political situation of the country, security, humanitarian and migration issues, and the steps being taken to find a solution with the support of the international community,” according to a Vatican statement.

After his meetings at the Vatican, Voltaire told the Associated Press that President Donald Trump’s plans to deport Haitian migrants would be “catastrophic.”

“I’m knocking on the doors of people who love Haiti,” Voltaire said. “The Pope loves Haiti, and he is eager to help.”

