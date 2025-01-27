Catholic World News

Pope Francis expresses solidarity with ‘Panama and our Canal,’ nation’s president says

January 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on @JoseRaulMulino

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received José Raúl Mulino, the president of Panama, on January 25, following statements by US President Donald Trump that the United States take back the Panama Canal. The Canal was ceded to Panama in 1999 under the terms of a treaty signed by President Jimmy Carter in 1977 and ratified by the US Senate with the requisite two-thirds majority.

“In our conversation, we reaffirmed the hope and commitment to build a more respectful society among nations, guided by the values ​​of peace and progress,” President Mulino tweeted. “The Pope’s solidarity with Panama and our Canal is a reminder that we have a powerful future as a nation.”

“Let us work together, with firm steps, for a more just, free and democratic world,” Mulino added. “That is my commitment.”

In its own statement, the Vatican press office said that after the papal audience, President Mulino met with the Pope’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The prelates and the president discussed “care for the common home, migration and other current socio-political issues in the country and the region,” according to the Vatican statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!