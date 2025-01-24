Catholic World News

Pope calls for ‘communicators of hope’

January 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 59th World Day for Social Communications, Pope Francis took up the theme of the Jubilee Year, urging communications professionals to think of themselves as “communicators of hope.”

“Too often today, communication generates not hope, but fear and despair, prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred,” the Pope wrote. He observed with regret the spread of “disinformation and polarization, as a few centers of power control an unprecedented mass of data and information.”

The papal message called attention to another unfortunate development, “what we might call the ‘programmed dispersion of attention’ through digital systems that, by profiling us according to the logic of the market, modify our perception of reality.”

To counter these trends the Pontiff called for a commitment not only to truth but to a positive outlook, offering encouragement as well as information. He saw the goal as: “A communication capable of speaking to the heart, arousing not passionate reactions of defensiveness and anger, but attitudes of openness and friendship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri24 January
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Francis de Sales, Bishop and Doctor; Opt Mem of Our Lady of Peace (Hawaii)

Image for Memorial of St. Francis de Sales, Bishop and Doctor; Opt Mem of Our Lady of Peace (Hawaii)

Today is the Memorial of St. Francis de Sales (1567-1622), Bishop and Doctor of the Church. St. Francis' ardent love of God and souls, his great kindliness, rare wisdom and sure teaching made him exceptionally influential in bringing about conversions and in guiding souls in the spiritual life. He won back…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: