Vance, Trump address March for Life

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Tens of thousands of people braved chilly weather in Washington, DC, to participate in the 52nd annual March for Life on January 24.

Vice President J.D. Vance addressed the March participants, saying: “I want more happy children in our country. And I want more beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them.”

In a reference to the prosecution of pro-life activists under the Biden administration, Vance said:

I want to make clear that this administration stands by you, we stand with you, and most importantly we stand with the most vulnerable and the basic principle that people exercising the right to protest on behalf of the most vulnerable should never have the government go after them ever again.

President Trump, who has refused to endorse federal legislation to halt abortion, did not attend the March, but delivered a video message in which he promised to “stop the radical Democrat push for a federal right to unlimited abortion on demand.”

