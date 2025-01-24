Catholic World News

Poll finds US opinion unchanged on abortion

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The latest opinion poll on abortion shows that a solid majority of Americans support access to legal abortion but would also accept restrictions on the procedure.

The Knights of Columbus—Marist survey found 62% of American respondents describing themselves as “pro-choice,” but a roughly similar majority endorsing a ban on abortion after the first trimester of pregnancy.

The poll found overwhelming (83%) support for pregnancy-resource centers, and 82% of the respondents said that laws should protect both mothers and their unborn children.

