Prominent Argentine senator meets with Pontiff

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Alicia Kirchner, an Argentine senator who is the sister of former President Néstor Kirchner (2003-07) and the sister-in-law of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (2007-15), met with Pope Francis on January 23.

Alicia Kirchner, 78, was the nation’s Minister of Social Development (2006-15) and governor of Santa Cruz (2015-23) before becoming a senator. She is active on social media (Instagram, X), but did not discuss her meeting with the Pontiff.

