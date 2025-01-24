Catholic World News

Prominent Argentine senator meets with Pontiff

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Alicia Kirchner, an Argentine senator who is the sister of former President Néstor Kirchner (2003-07) and the sister-in-law of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (2007-15), met with Pope Francis on January 23.

Alicia Kirchner, 78, was the nation’s Minister of Social Development (2006-15) and governor of Santa Cruz (2015-23) before becoming a senator. She is active on social media (Instagram, X), but did not discuss her meeting with the Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

