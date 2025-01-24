Catholic World News

Leading Italian bishops conclude meeting, call for rediscovery of prayer, liturgy

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The permanent council of the Italian bishops’ conference has concluded a three-day meeting.

In a statement issued at the meeting’s closing, the bishops said that the jubilee year is “an opportunity for a renewed commitment to evangelization,” as well as an opportunity “to give answers to increasingly pressing social questions.” In light of people’s spiritual thirst, the bishops said that it is “necessary to rediscover the power of prayer and the beauty of the liturgy.”

The statement subsequently touched on several other topics, including peace, the Italian bishops’ upcoming synodal assembly, and the protection of minors.

