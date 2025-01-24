Catholic World News

Leading Italian bishops conclude meeting, call for rediscovery of prayer, liturgy

January 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Chiesa Cattolica Italiana

CWN Editor's Note: The permanent council of the Italian bishops’ conference has concluded a three-day meeting.

In a statement issued at the meeting’s closing, the bishops said that the jubilee year is “an opportunity for a renewed commitment to evangelization,” as well as an opportunity “to give answers to increasingly pressing social questions.” In light of people’s spiritual thirst, the bishops said that it is “necessary to rediscover the power of prayer and the beauty of the liturgy.”

The statement subsequently touched on several other topics, including peace, the Italian bishops’ upcoming synodal assembly, and the protection of minors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri24 January
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Francis de Sales, Bishop and Doctor; Opt Mem of Our Lady of Peace (Hawaii)

Image for Memorial of St. Francis de Sales, Bishop and Doctor; Opt Mem of Our Lady of Peace (Hawaii)

Today is the Memorial of St. Francis de Sales (1567-1622), Bishop and Doctor of the Church. St. Francis' ardent love of God and souls, his great kindliness, rare wisdom and sure teaching made him exceptionally influential in bringing about conversions and in guiding souls in the spiritual life. He won back…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: