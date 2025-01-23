Catholic World News

Pope thanks Public Safety officials for dedication to service

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on January 22 with members of the Vatican’s Public Security Inspectorate, Pope Francis encouraged them to take advantage of the Jubilee Year, while thanking them for their help.

“I invite you to take advantage of the Holy Door,” the Pope said, reminding the security officials that a Holy Door is open in each of the Vatican basilicas. He thanked them for their “dedication, professionalism, and generosity,” which help to “guarantee my safety and that of my collaborators and all the pilgrims and tourists in the Vatican area.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

