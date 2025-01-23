Catholic World News

Chinese bishop transferred to new diocese

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Cai Bingru has been transferred from the Diocese of Xiamen, to the Diocese of Fuzhou, with the approval of both the Vatican and the Chinese government.

The transfer was made under the provisions of the secret Vatican accord with Beijing governing the appointment of bishops. Bishop Cai had served in Xiamen since 2010, when he was installed with approval of both the Vatican and Beijing.

