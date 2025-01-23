Catholic World News

Senate Democrats block advance of Born-Alive Protection bill

January 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: In a party-line vote, the US Senate failed to advance a bill that would have required medical care for any baby born alive after an attempted abortion.

Every Democratic senator voted against ending a filibuster that has blocked consideration of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. The vote to end debate was 52 to 47, falling short of the 60 votes needed to end the filibuster.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!