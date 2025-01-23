Catholic World News

Vietnam arrests Protestant pastor for ‘anti-state propaganda’

January 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Radio Free Asia

CWN Editor's Note: Vietnam’s Communist regime has arrested a 71-year-old Mennonite pastor on charges of “anti-state propaganda.”

Nguyen Manh Hung, who testified before the US House of Representatives’ Human Rights Subcommittee in 2015, has been “vocal on Facebook, where he condemned Vietnam’s government over human rights violations, corruption, and the confiscation of land from residents without fair compensation,” Radio Free Asia reported. “He also voiced strong support for political dissidents and prisoners of conscience.”

The Southeast Asian nation of 105.8 million (map) is 48% Buddhist and 10% Christian, with 12% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!