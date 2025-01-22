Catholic World News

Trump administration closes down Biden-era abortion referral site

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A web site hosted by the Department of Health and Human Services during the Biden administration, offering women advice on procuring abortion, was promptly shut down by incoming Trump administration officials.

The web site, ReproductiveRights.gov, is now available only in archived versions.

