Catholic World News

Bishop Schneider reports ‘cordial’ conversation with Pope

January 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has frequently expressed concern about public statements by Pope Francis, said that the Pontiff “showed great cordiality” in a meeting with him on January 20.

Bishop Schneider reported that during the meeting—which he had requested—he spoke with the Pope about “some important themes in the life of the Church.” He urged the faithful to “pray for Pope Francis that he might confirm the Church in the faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!