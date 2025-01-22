Catholic World News

Pope says ‘heart is with Los Angeles’

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said, “My heart is with the people of Los Angeles” as he concluded his regular weekly public audience on January 22.

The Pontiff also issued what has become a regular weekly plea for peace, urging prayers for the people of Gaza, Ukraine, the Middle East, and Myanmar. He said that he was in touch daily with the little Catholic community in Gaza, and reported that the people there were happy with the ceasefire, hoping life would return to normal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

