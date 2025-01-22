Catholic World News

God honors Mary’s human freedom, Pope tells audience

January 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly audience on January 22, Pope Francis spoke about the Annunciation, noting that the Virgin Mary accepted her role as mother of the Messiah.

“God wants to nurture Mary with His Spirit, a power capable of opening what is closed without violating it, without encroaching on human freedom,” the Pope said. He observed that Mary, inspired by the Holy Spirit, had no fear about her destiny, because “the presence of the Lord always gives us the grace of not fearing.”

The Pontiff also told his audience that the phrase translated as “full of grace” is “a loving name unknown in biblical history.”

