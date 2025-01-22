Catholic World News

Episcopal bishop confronts Trump on immigrants, transgender children

January 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Budde of Washington directly challenged the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump during a prayer service at the National Cathedral on January 21.

With Trump sitting in the front pew, the bishop spoke directly to him, saying: “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.” She cited the fears of immigrants and of “gay, lesbian, and transgender children... some who fear for their lives.”

President Trump later criticized Bishop Budde’s challenge, saying that she “brought her church into the world of politics in a very ungracious way.” He complained that the prayer service had been “very boring and uninspiring.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!