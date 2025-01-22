Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn retires; administrator named

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, OP, as archbishop of Vienna on January 22, the prelate’s 80th birthday. The Pope did not appoint a replacement, but instead named Father Josef Grünwidl, a diocesan priest who has served as episcopal vicar for a region of the archdiocese, as apostolic administrator.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1970, Schönborn was appointed a member of the International Theological Commission in 1980. Seven years later, he became editorial secretary of the drafting commission of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, about which he wrote several books.

St. John Paul II named Schönborn auxiliary bishop of Vienna in 1991 and coadjutor archbishop of Vienna in 1995. He acceded to the see five months later and was named a cardinal in 1998.

During the present pontificate, Cardinal Schönborn lent his support to changes in the Synod of Bishops in a 2015 address. He spoke at the Vatican press conference for the release of Amoris Laetitia in 2016, and called for a consideration of married priests in the Amazon region in 2019.

As apostolic administrator, Father Grünwidl will govern the Archdiocese of Vienna until the Pope names a new archbishop.

