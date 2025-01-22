Catholic World News

Details announced for National Prayer Vigil for Life

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the schedule of the National Prayer Vigil for Life, which will take place at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.

The prayer vigil begins late in the afternoon of January 23 and concludes with morning Mass on January 24, the day of the National March for Life.

