Jerusalem Patriarch urges Holy Land pilgrimages

January 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, has issued a call to the world’s Catholics to resume pilgrimages to the Holy Land, in light of the ceasefire in the Gaza war.

”This ceasefire is a turning point,” the cardinal said. “So it’s about time to take courage to come here. We are waiting for you.”

In a video message— which he recorded along with Father Francesco Patton, the Franciscan Custos of the Holy Land (a title that the Patriarch once held), Cardinal Pizzaballa reminded the faithful: “The source an origin of hope is here at the Holy Sepulchre with Jesus, the risen Lord.”

Father Patton added his own encouragement for Catholics planning Jubilee pilgrimages. “Please, don’t fear,” he said. “Don’t be afraid. Come!”

