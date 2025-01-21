Catholic World News

A sea of faith engulfs Philippine feast of the Christ Child

January 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: More than 4 million people took part in devotions to the Santo Niño de Cebú, an image of the Christ Child venerated in the Philippines.

“The Holy Child has been our constant source of hope and joy over the years,” said Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu. “In His childlike form, we see innocence and the enduring power of love that sustains us through all hardships. His presence assures us that we are never alone, and through Him, we are given the strength to endure.”

