Cardinal Dolan, other clergy offer prayers at Trump inauguration

January 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York was among the five clergy who offered prayers at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Please, God bless America, please mend her every flaw,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan said at the conclusion of his prayer. “You are the God in whom we trust, who lives and reigns forever and ever. Amen!”

Father Frank Mann, a priest of the Diocese of Brooklyn, delivered the benediction. Rev. Franklin Graham, Rabbi Ari Berman (president of Yeshiva University), and Lorenzo Sewell (pastor of Detroit’s 180 Church) also offered prayers.

