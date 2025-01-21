Catholic World News

USCCB issues statement on President Trump’s expected executive orders

January 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Chieko Noguchi, executive director of public affairs of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a statement on President Trump’s expected executive orders.

“The Catholic Church’s foundational teaching calls us to uphold the sacredness of human life and the God-given dignity of the human person,” she said shortly after the president’s inauguration. “This means that the care for immigrants, refugees, and the poor is part of the same teaching of the Church that requires us to protect the most vulnerable among us, especially unborn children, the elderly and the infirm.”

“The bishops’ conference will work with the Trump Administration as well as the US Congress to advance the common good for all, which will include instances of agreement, as well as disagreement,” she added.

