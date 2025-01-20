Catholic World News

Peru-based movement suppressed?

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has suppressed the Sodality of Christian Life (SCV), according to a report in Crux. No formal announcement of the move has been issued.

The SCV, founded in 1971 by the Peruvian Luis Figari, has been troubled in recent years by charges of abusive leadership and financial corruption. The group’s leaders have been meeting in a general assembly in Brazil, at which Cardinal Gianfranco Ghirlanda— who was appointed by Pope Francis to lead a reform of the movement— reportedly read a decree dissolving the association.

The suppression of a lay movement is a rare move, and the reported reason for the Vatican decision— the charges of corruption against the group’s founder— raises questions about why the Vatican chose to suppress the SCV while allowing the continued existence of the Legionaries of Christ despite the more flagrant misbehavior of that group’s founder.

