Papal welcome for Finnish ecumenical delegation

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On January 20, Pope Francis welcomed an ecumenical delegation from Finland that was in Rome for the feast of St. Henrik.

The Pope observed that “we are journeying together as ‘pilgrims of hope’ during the Jubilee Year. He said: “St. Henrik is, so to speak, an enduring icon of this hope, which has its sure and enduring foundation in God.”

