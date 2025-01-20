Catholic World News

Pope sees Trump deportation plan as ‘disgrace’

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his latest interview, with Italian television personality Fabio Fazio, Pope Francis said that President Donald Trump’s plan to deport illegal immigrants is “a disgrace.”

The Pope said that he was uncertain about the accuracy of reports that the Trump administration would undertake mass deportations. But he said: “If true, this will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor people who have nothing pay the bill.”

Speaking more generally about immigration in Europe, the Pope connected the influx of migrants to the low birth rate. “If you don’t have children, you have to let migrants in,” he said.

In the same interview the Pope said that he welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and continued to hope that the troubles in the Holy Land might be resolved by a two-state solution.

The Pope also used the television interview to promote his autobiography, Hope.

