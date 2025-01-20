Catholic World News

USCCB issues report on religious liberty, sees 5 areas of ‘critical concern’

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty has released its annual report on the state of religious liberty in the United States.

The 84-page report surveyed 2024 developments related to religious liberty in Congress, the executive branch, the courts, and elsewhere.

The report also identified five “areas of critical concern—threats and opportunities—for religious liberty”:

“the targeting of faith-based immigration services”

“the persistence of elevated levels of antisemitic incidents”

“IVF mandates, which represent a significant threat to religious freedom, while the national discussion of IVF represents an opportunity for Catholics to share Church teaching and advocate for human dignity”

“the scaling back of gender ideology in law”

“parental choice in education, one of the longest-running areas of concern for American Catholics”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

