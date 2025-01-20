Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo retires; successor named

January 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, 75, as archbishop of Galveston-Houston and has named Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin as his successor.

Cardinal DiNardo, ordained a priest of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 1977, was named bishop of Sioux City, Iowa, in 1997 and coadjutor archbishop of Galveston-Houston in 2004. He acceded to the see in 2006, and Pope Benedict created him a cardinal in 2007. He was president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from 2016 to 2019.

Bishop Vásquez, 67, was ordained a priest of the Diocese of San Angelo, Texas, in 1983. He was named auxiliary bishop of Galveston-Houston in 2001 and bishop of Austin in 2010.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!