Catholic World News

Investing in weapons to kill is madness, Pope says

January 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief address to the Catholic Foundation of Verona, Pope Francis said that “money renders the most when it is invested for the benefit of our neighbour. This is important.”

“There is a very bad situation now, with investments,” he continued. “In some countries the investments that give the highest returns are weapons factories: investing to kill ... And when one does this, against or apart from the benefit of the people, money ages and burdens the heart, making it hard and deaf to the voice of the poor.”

The Catholic Foundation of Verona, to whose leaders the Pope directed his comments, is a division of Generali Italia insurance company, according to Vatican News. The company is one of the world’s largest insurance companies.

The Pope touched on other themes in his brief address, including care for our common home and the importance of “doing good always and to everyone.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!