Pence, in Hong Kong, asks freedom for Jimmy Lai

January 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a conference of financiers in Hong Kong on January 16, former Vice President Mike Pence issued a strong call for the release of Jimmy Lai, the jailed Catholic human-rights activist.

“There is probably no more compelling gesture in the short term to send a message of good will to the people of the United States, or the free world, than if China were to take steps to free Jimmy Lai,” Pence said. He made the remark in the same city where Lai is now facing trial on the latest of several questionable criminal charges.

