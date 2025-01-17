Catholic World News

Vatican City State puts AI guidelines in place

January 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican City State’s government has released AI guidelines that “highlight the importance of a balanced and mindful approach in regulating artificial intelligence” and that will inform future laws and regulations.

“The key principle is that technological innovation cannot and should never overtake or replace human beings,” according to the new guidelines. “The aim is to make artificial intelligence a resource that, if properly regulated, will be able to foster well-being and progress, without compromising ethical and social principles.”

Content that has been created with the assistance of AI must “be labeled with the acronym AI,” Catholic News Service reported. Judicial offices may use AI for “organization and simplification,” but never for judicial analysis and interpretation.

