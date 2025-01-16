Catholic World News

Pope injured in household fall

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope injured his arm in a household fall on January 16— the second such accident in recent weeks.

The Vatican reported that the Pope’s right arm was badly bruised, but not broken. His arm was immobilized in a sling “as a precautionary measure.”

Pope Francis fell in his apartment at the Santa Marta residence, the Vatican disclosed. He had suffered a similar fall on December 7, when he stumbled into a nightstand, resulting in a visible bruise on his jaw.

The 88-year-old Pontiff regularly uses a walker at home. He moves around the Vatican in a wheelchair, due to the deteriorating condition of his knees.

