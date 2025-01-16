Catholic World News

Kidnapping of Nigerian priests declined in 2024

January 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Although 11 priests and religious were kidnapped in Nigeria during the year 2024, that number was actually down sharply from the 25 kidnapped in 2023.

However, a study by Aid to the Church in Need found that Nigeria remains one of the most dangerous countries for Catholic clergy and religious. Only Haiti— where 18 priests were kidnapped last year— is more dangerous.

The study showed that 50 priests and religious were victims of violence worldwide in 2024, with 13 murdered and 37 kidnapped.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!